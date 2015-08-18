New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie speaks with supporters after a town hall event in Sandown, New Hampshire, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie met with federal and state transportation officials on Tuesday to discuss renovating and expanding rail tunnels under the Hudson River to try to end delays that have frustrated train commuters in recent weeks.

The meeting in Newark, New Jersey, which focused on pursuing a federal grant to address the plan, brought Christie and U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez of New Jersey together with U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. They issued a joint statement saying they are committed to completing the rail renovation project.

Electrical problems in the rail tunnels linking New Jersey and New York City have caused delays that doubled and tripled the work commute times of tens of thousands of people this summer, most recently on Monday.

"Transit across the Hudson River carries an enormous and increasing share of this region's workforce and economy, and it is clear that something must be done, and done now, as commuters continue to endure serious daily challenges that come with an aging infrastructure," the group that met on Tuesday said in the statement.

In testimony to New Jersey lawmakers last week, a representative for Amtrak, the national passenger rail operator, said the delays would likely increase until the tunnels were renovated.

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer of New York put forward a plan last week to pay for the multibillion-dollar project by creating a non-profit development corporation that would help raise money.

Both Christie, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the 2016 presidential election, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo have said they would like to see increased federal funding for the rail project.

The leaders at Tuesday's meeting said they are working to secure a federal grant while also exploring other funding options, according to their statement.

"As commuters can attest, we cannot afford further delay," they said.

(Reporting by Katie Reilly in New York; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh)