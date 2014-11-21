ALBUQUERQUE N.M. A woman who last year led New Mexico police on a car chase in which shots were fired by officers at her minivan with five children inside has been indicted on multiple charges for a second time, her lawyer said on Friday.

Oriana Farrell, 40, was indicted by a Taos County grand jury on Thursday on charges of felony child abuse, aggravated fleeing of a law enforcement officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, defense attorney Alan Maestas said.

Representatives for the Taos County District Attorney's Office could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Farrell's first indictment was dismissed by a state appeals court over what judges said was the improper removal of a grand juror by prosecutors.

Authorities say Farrell twice sped away from New Mexico State Police after they stopped her for speeding in her minivan.

In a police videotape that went viral and made national headlines, officers were seen smashing the windows of her van with a baton and firing at the vehicle as she fled. No one was injured but the officer who fired at Farrell's car was later fired.

If convicted on all of the charges, Farrell faces up to six years in prison, Maestas said.

