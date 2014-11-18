A New Mexico man shot himself in the chest after being evicted from his home by police, authorities said on Tuesday.

The San Juan Sheriff's Office said one of its deputies visited the house in Farmington on Monday and told the 59-year-old occupant he was the subject of a court-ordered eviction.

The man agreed to gather his belongings and vacate the premises voluntarily, the sheriff's office added.

"As the deputy waited outside, the man exited the house looking very pale," it said in a statement.

"He asked the deputy to take him to the hospital because he had just shot himself. At this time the deputy noticed a small bullet wound to the man's chest."

It said the man, whom it did not name, was rushed to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. It said he told officers he tried to take his life because he could not face the prospect of being homeless.

