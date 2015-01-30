NEW ORLEANS Federal prosecutors in New Orleans announced on Friday the arrest of over 100 suspects and the seizure of guns, drugs, cars and money in the culmination of a six-month undercover operation in New Orleans.

The operation, dubbed "Wild Wild East," began in July 2014 as a response to an increase in shootings and killings in the eastern part of the city, New Orleans-based U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite said.

"This is the way law enforcement will do business in this region," Polite said in a statement. "Together, we are focusing on identifying, investigating, engaging, and ultimately removing perpetrators of violence from our streets."

Some 111 arrests, along with the seizure of 32 guns, nine vehicles, about $1 million in cash and an unspecified quantity of crack cocaine and heroin were made on Thursday, he said.

The operation was led by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and included the New Orleans Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies, he said.

Of those arrested, 65 had previously been arrested on felony charges, he said.

