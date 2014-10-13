Two robbery suspects in blue shirts (L and R) being sought by the New Orleans Police Department are shown in this photo recovered by police during investigation and released on October 13, 2014. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout

Two robbery suspects in blue shirts (L and R) being sought by the New Orleans Police Department are shown in this photo recovered by police during investigation and released on October 13, 2014. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout

NEW ORLEANS A pair of armed-robbery suspects in New Orleans have given police seeking their capture on Monday a helpful clue: pictures of themselves taken with one of their victim's cell phones and uploaded to her storage account.

In one of the photos distributed by the police, the two suspects wearing blue shirts stand with a third male wearing white, as they each point a gun at the camera.The robbery occurred early on Friday morning in the Marigny neighborhood, adjacent to the storied French Quarter.

Three women, one of them 20 and the others 19, were approached on the street at 4 a.m. by two men who demanded their possessions, police said."This is real, give me everything you got!" said one of the suspects, who wore his hair in dreadlocks, the victims told police.The women gave the men their purses and phones before running away, police said.While investigating the case, police found that photos of the suspects taken with one of the victims' phones had been posted to her account, police said.

No arrests have yet been made in the case, they said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Jonathan Allen and Eric Walsh)