NEW ORLEANS The New Orleans-based coroner on Wednesday reclassified as a homicide the 2005 police shooting death of a man whose body was found in a burned-out car in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The reclassification marks the latest twist in the case of the killing of Henry Glover by David Warren, a rookie New Orleans police officer who was patrolling a strip mall in September 2005 in the chaos following the storm when he encountered and shot dead the 31-year-old.

Warren, who has said he feared for his life when he shot the unarmed Glover, was found guilty of manslaughter by a federal jury in 2010, in a verdict vacated on appeal.

Three years later, he was found not guilty of civil rights and gun charges associated with the killing in federal court.

The previous Orleans Parish coroner, Frank Minyard, initially classified the cause of Glover's death as "accidental," before changing it to "undetermined."

"After a review of all available evidence and a review of court transcripts, it is my obligation to reclassify the death of Henry Glover" as a homicide, Orleans Parish Coroner Jeffrey Rouse said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the new finding could lead to state charges against Warren in Glover's death.

