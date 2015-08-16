One person is dead and one hospitalized after a small plane crashed onto railroad tracks on Long Island in New York State on Sunday, authorities said.

The crash happened about 7:48 a.m. on South Oyster Bay Road in Hicksville, about 31 miles east of New York City, said Nassau County Police spokeswoman Maureen Roach. She could not provide the sex or age of the person who died but said a 54-year-old man in the plane was hurt. She had no information on his condition.

The Hawker Beechcraft BE35 was traveling from Gabreski Airport in Suffolk when the pilot radioed that he was having engine trouble, Roach said. The plane was headed to Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the crash occurred, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

The FAA is investigating and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause, Bergen said.

Service on the Long Island Railroad was suspended between Hicksville and Farmingdale because of the accident, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority web site.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by Larry King)