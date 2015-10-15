NEW YORK A 6-month-old girl was killed on Thursday when she was thrown out of the window a New York City apartment building and her mother was in custody, the third such tragedy in three months, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call at about 2 p.m. found the baby unconscious and unresponsive lying on the pavement outside 2200 Tiebout Avenue in the Bronx.

She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Her 27-year-old mother was taken into custody but has not been charged, said Detective Brian Sessa, spokesman for the New York Police Department.

"The baby was sent out the window not by her own regard," Sessa said.

The incident comes in the wake of the killing last month of a newborn baby girl tossed from the seventh-story window of a another Bronx building. Her mother was arrested for murder.

A month earlier, a month-old boy was hurled out a fourth floor window of a Queens apartment building and his mother was arrested.

