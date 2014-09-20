NEW YORK A large sailboat ran aground on a sandbar near the Statue of Liberty in New York on Saturday, triggering the evacuation of all 121 tourists aboard but causing no injuries, authorities said on Saturday.

The Clipper City, a 103-foot touring boat, got stuck at around 1 p.m., Petty Officer Frank Iannazzo-Simmons, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman, said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies used small rescue boats to ferry the passengers to safety, he said.

The condition of the ship was not immediately known, but an attempt was planned to get it afloat at high tide and assess the damage, Iannazzo-Simmons said.

The nine crew members remained with the ship, he said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Leslie Adler)