NEW YORK Four elderly people were found dead in the New York City borough of Queens on Friday in what authorities are investigating as a possible carbon monoxide poisoning, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responding to an emergency call at 3:15 p.m. found two women, ages 70 and 80, and two men, ages 76 and 83. All were pronounced dead inside the home in a neighborhood of single-family houses near the city's border with Nassau County on Long Island.

"It's under investigation whether they are carbon monoxide related," said a police spokeswoman, who declined to release details.

