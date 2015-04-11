NEW YORK A car was found running in the garage of a New York City home where four elderly people were found dead, leading investigators to suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, police said on Saturday.

Police found the bodies of the two men and two women on Friday afternoon in the two story house in the city's Queens borough, near the border with Nassau County on Long Island, the New York Police Department said.

It was unknown how the long the car's engine had been running, a police spokesman said.

Local media said the deaths appeared to be accidental.

The city Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of death, police said, and investigators are examining the possibility the victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

The victims were identified as Jerry Hugel, 83; Marie Hugel, 80; Gloria Greco, 70; and Walter Vonthadden, 76.

The Hugels were a married couple, Greco was a tenant in the house and Vonthadden was a friend who lived in White Stone, New York, according to local media.

The bodies were discovered by the Hugels' son, a member of the New York Police Department, The New York Times said.

