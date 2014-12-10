Demonstrators hold signs during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict a police officer in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Onlookers stand behind a gate as demonstrators march on Shattuck Avenue against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict a police officer in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Alyson Reimer, a graduate student at the University of California Berkeley school of law, holds a sign in front of a police line during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the Berkeley Police Department are reflected in a mirror held up by a protester during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Protesters sit on Shattuck Avenue during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Officers with the Berkeley Police Department hold a line outside the police headquarter during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police officer aims his weapon towards protesters during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the Berkeley Police Department look out of the police headquarters as protesters march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A police officer holds a shield outside the Berkeley Police Department headquarters as protesters march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Protesters stand on the University overpass over Highway 80 during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators form a line to block traffic on Highway 80 during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A stranded motorist sits in his car as protesters block traffic on Highway 80 during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the California Highway Patrol form a line on Highway 80 after removing protesters from the highway during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Demonstrators sit on a railroad track in front of an Amtrak train during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) wears an ' I Can't Breathe' t-shirt during warm ups prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

Police officers with the Berkeley Police Department clash with protesters during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A protester pauses during a march against police violence in New York, December 7, 2014.

Berkeley City Councilman Kriss Worthington (R) addresses the crowd with a megaphone during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two protesters stand on a State Route 24 overpass during a march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A woman sits on the floor with a bag full of supplies for demonstrators as they protest against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner, at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Employees and customers of a supermarket assess the damage after it was looted by a small group of protesters during a demonstration against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Fallen merchandises are seen inside a supermarket after it was looted by a small group of protesters during a largely peaceful march against the New York City grand jury decision to not indict in the death of Eric Garner in Berkeley, California December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant wears a T-shirt during warm-ups before the game against the Sacramento Kings to show support for the family of Eric Garner at Staples Center in Los Angeles, December 9, 2014. REUTESR/USA Today Sports/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Demonstrators protest to demand justice for the death of Eric Garner, at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester holds his hands up and chants 'Hands up, don't shoot' during a protest to demand justice for the death of Eric Garner, at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BERKELEY, Calif./NEW YORK Students at medical schools around the United States planned "die-ins" to protest the chokehold death by police of an unarmed black man and New York activists demanded the city take action after a grand jury declined to indict the officer involved.

Protests intensified last week after the grand jury decision to not charge a white New York City police officer in the July death of Eric Garner, who was unarmed. The decision came a week after a Missouri grand jury did not indict a white officer in the shooting death of an unarmed black teen.

In New York, a group calling itself the NY Justice League asked local officials to fire Officer Daniel Pantaleo over Garner's death. They also urged the state to name a special prosecutor to investigate the Garner case and called for clearer laws regarding police use of lethal force.

The group later held a press conference to announce it had the support of hip-hop impresario Russell Simmons and recording artists including Common and Immortal Technique.

Simmons, who is behind the music label Def Jam Records, said he had spoken with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio about the group's demands.

"Their demands are so legitimate and so easy to understand," Simmons said. "The fact is that we're not going away."

Students at 70 medical schools around the country including in Chicago, Atlanta and Boston planned die-ins for Wednesday to protest the killings.

At National Basketball Association games some players including Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James wore T-shirts during warm-ups that read, "I can't breathe," Garner's last words.

The finding not to charge Pantaleo followed a Missouri grand jury's decision not to indict Officer Darren Wilson for fatally shooting black teenager Michael Brown in August in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. Wilson has since resigned.

The two killings have aggravated already strained relations between police and black Americans and rekindled a national debate over race relations.

In Berkeley, California, which has a history of social activism, hundreds of protesters faced police in riot gear and stone throwing was met by teargas.

A planned meeting of the Berkeley City Council was canceled on Tuesday after demonstrators vowed to shut it down. Closure of a regional commuter line station was attributed to what officials called a "civil disturbance".

The previous night, more than 150 protesters were arrested around Berkeley after shutting down a major freeway and throwing rocks at police.

(Additional reporting by Peter Henderson and Stephen Lam in Oakland, California, and Emmett Berg in San Francisco; Editing by Toni Reinhold)