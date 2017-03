NEW YORK Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday urged New Yorkers to react in "peaceful" ways to the Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

"We all agree that demonstrations and free speech are valuable contributions to debate, and that violence and disorder are not only wrong – but hurt the critically important goals we are trying to achieve together," de Blasio said.

