New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Residents stand on the sidelines of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Flames rise from a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

Fire shoots from the roof of a building after it collapsed and burst into flames in New York City's East Village as seen in this picture taken by Scott Westerfeld, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Westerfeld

New York City Fire Department firefighters walk on 2nd Avenue towards the site of where a residential apartment was engulfed in flames in New York City March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters and police stand by as firefighters fight a fire at a residential apartment building in New York City March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A New York City Police helicopter flies near billowing smoke above the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer shouts towards residents while clearing the site of a building fire in the East Village neighborhood of New York City on March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ben Hider

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a residential apartment building fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters respond to a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New York City Fire Department firefighters battle fire at the site of a residential apartment building in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters and emergency personnel respond at the site of a residential apartment building which had collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

People look at the site of a residential apartment building which collapsed and was engulfed in flames in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Firefighters battle a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Firefighters battle a fire at the site of a residential apartment building collapse and fire in New York City's East Village neighborhood, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

New York City Fire Department firefighters spray water at the site of a residential apartment building collapse that happened on Thursday in New York City's East Village neighborhood March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A car sits amongst the rubble after an explosion destroyed four buildings in New York March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Borowick/Pool

NEW YORK Two people remained unaccounted for on Friday in the wake of an apparent gas explosion that destroyed four New York City apartment buildings and injured 19 people, police said.

The blast shook Manhattan's East Village neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, causing two buildings to collapse and burst into flames and two adjacent buildings to catch fire as well.

The blast appeared to have been gas-related, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Private gas and plumbing work was going on in one of the buildings, and Con Edison utility inspectors on the scene an hour earlier had determined the work was not satisfactory.

The mayor and other officials inspected the devastated scene, where remains of the buildings were a tangled mess of bricks, wood, steel and broken glass. A few personal items were visible, including a dresser and some clothes.

Two people have been missing since the blast, officials said.

"We are looking into two individuals who are apparently unaccounted for," said a New York Police Department spokeswoman.

One of those was identified in local media as Nicholas Figueroa, 23, whose family said he had been eating lunch with a co-worker at a sushi restaurant where the explosion appeared to have originated.

His family told The New York Times that a bank statement showed he had used a debit card to pay $13.04 to Sushi Park.

Figueroa has not been heard from, his family said. His co-worker was hospitalized with injuries.

The damaged buildings comprised 49 apartments, and the American Red Cross said 90 people registered for assistance.

One of them, Naya Jones, 24, emerged from a makeshift Red Cross center carrying a stack of folded white towels. Displaced by the blast, she said she spent the night at a YMCA and voiced concern for the injured victims.

"It could have been me," she said.

Firefighters were searching through rubble that was still burning, said a fire department spokesman. "We're putting out smoldering debris," he said.

Two buildings entirely collapsed, a third mostly collapsed and will have to be razed and the fourth had severe fire damage but was structurally sound, according to fire officials.

Con Edison said its inspectors had evaluated a gas service upgrade installed in the building that exploded and found it failed inspection partly because there was insufficient space for installation of a meter in the basement.

(Additional reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Susan Heavey and Will Dunham)