NEW YORK A New York State Supreme Court judge deferred ruling on Tuesday whether Paul Smith's College could defy its founder's wishes and accept a $20 million donation that requires changing the institution's name, sources said.

Joan Weill, the wife of billionaire financier and philanthropist Sanford Weill, wants to give the money with the proviso that the small, four-year private college in rural upstate New York be renamed the Joan Weill-Paul Smith's College.

Judge John Ellis asked for additional information after hearing arguments from the college and the state attorney general's office, which oversees non-profits like Paul Smith's, said one source familiar with the proceedings. A second source confirmed no decision was taken from the bench.

Approximately 12 to 15 people who opposed the name change attended the two-hour-long hearing, said the first source. It is unclear when Ellis, whose office declined to comment, will issue his ruling.

Paul Smith's College, which specializes in hotel management, culinary arts, forestry and wildlife management, was established in 1937 with a bequest from Phelps Smith upon his death, the school's website said. The college is named in honor of Phelps' father, who originally built a hotel in Adirondack Park, which is the present location of the school.

In Phelps Smith's will, he said the school should "be forever known as 'Paul Smith's College of Arts And Sciences,'" according to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise newspaper.

Joan Weill, who is not a graduate of the college but served on the board of trustees for 19 years, and her husband have already donated nearly $10 million and helped raised almost $30 million from other donors over the last 20 years, the college said in a statement when announcing the proposed change.

"We are confident in the merits of our proposed plan, and we appreciate the strong support we have received from our elected officials. We look forward to a positive decision on this important matter in the life of the College," Shannon Oborne, the school's chief marketing officer, told Reuters in an email.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday the college had a near $2 million operating loss in 2013 while its current endowment of $27 million poses long-term operating challenges.

The office of Eric Schneiderman, the state's attorney general, filed papers with the judge indicating it had no objection to the name change, his spokesman told Reuters.

The Weills were traveling and not available to comment.

