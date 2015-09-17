NEW YORK A former New York state assemblyman was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for carrying out a "staggering" series of corrupt schemes while in office, in one of a string of criminal cases against politicians in the state's capital of Albany.

William Boyland Jr., 45, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Sandra Townes in Brooklyn to pay $325,020 following his March 2014 conviction on charges including bribery and conspiring to commit extortion and fraud, federal prosecutors said.

Boyland's conviction followed his earlier acquittal in 2011 in a separate bribery case pursued by federal prosecutors in Manhattan against the former Democratic assemblyman.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn three weeks later brought their own case against Boyland, who represented a portion of Brooklyn and came from a prominent political family.

Boyland, who served in the New York State Assembly from 2003 to 2014, plans to appeal, said Stuart Grossman, his lawyer.

Boyland's sentencing was the second this week for a former New York legislator.

A federal judge on Monday sentenced former New York state Assemblyman William Scarborough to 13 months in prison for claiming nearly $55,000 in travel expenses for trips that never occurred.

Nearly two dozen New York state lawmakers have been charged with corruption in the last decade, according to New York University Law School's Brennan Center for Justice.

Earlier this year, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office charged the leaders of both the state assembly, Democrat Sheldon Silver, and of the state senate, Republican Dean Skelos, over corruption schemes.

Both men have denied the charges and face trial in November.

Prosecutors said that Boyland perpetrated a "staggering" number of offenses through a wide-ranging series of criminal schemes from 2007 to 2011.

Prosecutors said Boyland took over $14,000 in bribes in exchange for helping a carnival promoter win government approvals to hold events, and accepted a bribe from undercover FBI agents posing as businessmen in exchange for help on a real estate venture.

Boyland also submitted over 200 false travel vouchers to the state, receiving over $71,000 in reimbursements by falsely claiming to be in Albany for legislative business when he was not, prosecutors said.

And he also directed that a majority of $200,000 he steered to a non-profit serving the elderly be instead used for his own benefit and political campaigns, prosecutors said.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)