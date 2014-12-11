A car crashed into a fashion store in a popular New York shopping precinct on Wednesday night, injuring seven people, authorities said.

The vehicle ran into the Forever 21 store in Manhattan's Herald Square around 10 p.m., the New York Fire Department said, adding that seven people were taken to a nearby hospital, one with minor injuries and six in serious condition.

Television news station CBS New York broadcast footage of the smashed Ford Mustang beside a shattered window of the apparel retailer.

The car ran into several other vehicles and hit pedestrians before crashing into the building, the broadcaster said.

"She must have freaked out," a witness, Matty Thomas, told CBS New York, describing the driver of the car.

"She backed up, took off, went around on the other side of the street, went through the intersection, skidded out, fishtailed, then fishtailed again the other way and smacked into all the cars waiting at the light on that side of the street."

Police, reached by telephone, declined to give details of the incident, or to say if the driver would face charges.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)