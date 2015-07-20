NEW YORK The driver of a pickup truck that struck a limousine on Long Island's East End at the weekend, killing four young women on a wine-tasting outing and injuring several others, was arraigned on drunken driving charges on Sunday, police said.

The driver of the truck, which slammed into the middle of the limousine, was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and was arraigned at an area hospital on Sunday.

Steven Romeo, 55, of Southold, N.Y., pleaded not guilty, his attorney told New York media. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The horrific crash occurred when the limo attempted a U-turn on route 48 in Cutchogue, a busy stretch of road dotted with wineries, one of which the car had just left.

The eight women passengers, all in their 20s, had been touring wineries on eastern Long Island, authorities said.

Police identified the women who were killed as Brittany Schulman, 23, of Smithtown; Lauren Baruch, 24, of Smithtown; Stephanie Belli, 23, of Kings Park; and Amy Grabina, 23, of Commack.

Three of the women died at the scene and a fourth in the hospital, Southold police chief Martin Flatley said.

Four other passengers were being treated in hospital for injuries, along with the limousine's driver. A nursing supervisor at the hospital where the pickup driver was being treated declined to provide information on his condition.

