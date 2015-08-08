Four bodies were found in the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in New York's Adirondack Mountains, the New York State Police said on Saturday.

The plane went down half a mile (0.8 km) from Adirondack Airport in Lake Clear, New York, at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, police said in a statement.

State police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating what caused the crash, some 300 miles (480 km) north of New York City.

Police said they were still working to identify the victims.

