NEW YORK An 18-year-old New York woman was indicted on murder charges on Thursday, two years after a retail store security guard found her carrying a dead newborn baby in a shopping bag, prosecutors said.

Tiona Rodriguez was charged with one count of second-degree murder for her son's death, which was ruled by the city's medical examiner a homicide caused by asphyxiation, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

"I am confident that the experienced homicide and child abuse prosecutors in my office will see that justice is served in this tragic case,” Vance said.

Rodriguez gave birth to the 8-pound boy in the bathroom of a friend’s apartment in Queens in October 2013, prosecutors said.

The next day, a security guard working at a Victoria's Secret store stopped Rodriguez after spotting her shoplifting, asked to look through her shopping bag and found the body inside, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez, who had hidden two previous births from her family, planned for weeks to kill the newborn, prosecutors said in bail documents.

Attorney Earl Ward, who is defending Rodriguez, says his client had no such plan and thought the child was a stillborn. She said she did not see him breathe or move after the delivery, Ward said.

"Our position is that it is a very sad and a very tragic case but it is simply not a case of murder," he said.

Ward said the prosecutors' lengthy delay in delivering a murder indictment indicated that there are problems with their theory of culpability.

Rodriguez faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted. She has been remanded without bail.

