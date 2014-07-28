NEW YORK A man was found dead trapped between the outside of an elevator and the wall of the elevator shaft in a New York City apartment building on Monday morning, police said.

Police found the body between the 18th and 19th floors of the building in the Bronx after responding to a 911 call an hour or so before dawn, according to a police statement.

It was not immediately clear how he came to be there.

The man was described as being in his early 20s but police have not identified him while they contact his relatives.

