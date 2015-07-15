Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl looks at the array of candy displayed inside the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crowds move around inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and her daughter look at a clock that once hung in the main entryway of the store inside toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists play on the 'Big' piano inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on Wednesday night to the dismay of shoppers charmed by the famous destination for childhood fun.

The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released by the store in May.

The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in the 1988 movie "Big." It also included a 4,000-square-foot candy shop and real-life toy soldiers who greeted shoppers as they entered.

Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store in Times Square.

German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862. Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a toy store that would later be renamed FAO Schwarz and would move to various locations in New York City. His brothers continued to operate stores in Baltimore and Boston.

(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Bill Trott)