NEW YORK The New York City prosecutor at the heart of the controversy over a grand jury's decision not to indict a white policeman in the chokehold death of a black man said on Tuesday that he may run for the congressional seat being vacated by Michael Grimm.

District Attorney Daniel Donovan, 58, who prosecutes cases in the New York City borough of Staten Island, is eyeing the 11th Congressional District seat that will be left open when Grimm, a Republican, resigns on Jan. 5.

Grimm, who was elected in November to a third term in office while indicted for federal tax fraud, is stepping down ahead of his sentencing on June 8. He pleaded guilty to the charges last week and faces up to three years in prison.

"I am very seriously considering the race," Donovan said in a statement. "I will make an announcement after the due deliberation such an important decision deserves.”

Donovan, a Republican, has for months been seen as a top contender for Grimm's seat, which includes Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn.

Donovan recently has been criticized by civil rights activists who said he was not aggressive enough in seeking an indictment against a white officer who used a chokehold to arrest Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died.

The grand jury's decision not to return an indictment launched weeks of protests across the United States against police violence.

Other contenders for Grimm's seat include former Democratic Representative Michael McMahon, who lost reelection to Grimm in 2010, and has said he may try to win back the seat.

Grimm, 44, who pleaded guilty last week to concealing income tied to a health food restaurant he co-owned before his political career, announced late on Monday that he would step down.

The former Marine and FBI agent has been the focus of other controversies since joining the House of Representatives in 2011.

Most notably, Grimm was caught on camera in January threatening to toss a reporter off a balcony in the U.S. Capitol, saying: "I'll break you in half. Like a boy."

House Speaker John Boehner on Tuesday lauded Grimm for his decision to vacate his seat.

"I know it was made with the best interests of his constituents and the institution in mind, and I appreciate his years of service in the House,” Boehner said in a statement.

