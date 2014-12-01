A horse drawn carriage is seen going through Central Park in New York October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK Hundreds of New York horse and buggy drivers could be on the road to unemployment if a ban of the historic trade makes its way through the city council, a union representing carriage drivers said on Monday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio campaigned on a promise to eliminate the carriages, which trace their roots to the days before cars and remain a popular tourist draw, but have attracted increasing criticism from animal-rights advocates in recent years.

De Blasio plans to introduce an ordinance this month that would outlaw buggy rides by mid-2016, news website Capital New York reported on Monday, citing sources that had seen the draft.

"This is awful news to give a working family just before the holidays," said George Miranda, President of Teamsters Joint Council 16. "Three hundred carriage drivers - men and women who have devoted their lives to caring for horses - will be unemployed if this bill is passed."

De Blasio said on Monday that he was planning to phase out horse-drawn buggy rides but declined to discuss specifics of the proposed ordinance.

"We think it's time to end horse carriages in the city and we're going to act on it," de Blasio told reporters.

Under the ordinance, the city would offer carriage drivers training and licensing fee waivers to drive taxis in Manhattan's four neighboring boroughs, Capital reported.

Miranda said many carriage operators had worked with horses their whole lives and did not want to drive taxis.

Three horses have died in traffic accidents in the past 30 years.

Animal-rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals praised the move.

"PETA looks forward to seeing Mayor de Blasio's bill passed and put into action in 2016, when horses will no longer be forced to live a nose-to-tailpipe existence in New York City," said Lisa Lange, a senior vice president of the group.

Among celebrities, actor Liam Neeson has come out in support of the horse-carriage trade, which he has said was run humanely, while comedian Bill Maher has blasted the practice as animal cruelty.

Poll results released by Quinnipiac University in June said New Yorkers overwhelmingly backed the horse carriage rides.

Carriage tours of Central Park date back to 1858, about a half-century before the number of automobiles surpassed buggies on U.S. roads.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Scott Malone, Mohammad Zargham and Eric Walsh)