NEW YORK Federal prosecutors have accused a man arrested on gun charges at a New York City airport of sympathizing with Islamic State militants, CBS News reported on Monday.

Donald Morgan, 44, of North Carolina was arrested on Aug. 2 for being in possession of a rifle as a felon, according to court documents. He was arrested at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he had arrived on a flight from Lebanon, CBS News reported.

At Morgan's bail hearing at U.S. District Court in Brooklyn last week, prosecutors asked a judge to deny him bail as he had "pledged allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) on Twitter," and was a threat to the community, CBS reported.

Judge Ramon Reyes denied Morgan's bail request, court documents show.

His case is to be transferred to federal court in the Middle District of North Carolina, where his arrest warrant was initially filed in May, according to court filings.

Morgan's attorney, Peter Kirchheimer, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)