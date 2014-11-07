Mourners place a picture of Daysi Garcia, who was murdered by her husband Miguel Mejia Ramos along with her children, over her coffin before a funeral mass in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, Guatemala, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

People look at a photo of Jozelin Mejia, who was murdered by her father Miguel Mejia Ramos, before a funeral mass in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, Guatemala, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Women place a picture of Daniela Mejia, a two-year-old who was killed by her father Miguel Mejia Ramos, over her coffin before a funeral mass in the village of Juchanet, Totonicapan, Guatemala, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

NEW YORK A New York man who stabbed his wife and two toddlers to death with a kitchen knife was sentenced to 45 years imprisonment on Friday, prosecutors said.

Miguel Mejia-Ramos, 29, pleaded guilty last month to three counts of first-degree manslaughter in the slayings of his wife, Deisy Garcia, 21, and daughters, Daniela Mejia, 2, and Yoselin Mejia, 1, at their Queens home in January.

“Hopefully, today’s sentence will bring some degree of closure to the family of the victims," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Mejia-Ramos' attorney was not immediately available for comment.

Days after the killings, U.S. Marshals and state troopers captured Mejia-Ramos in Texas while he was attempting to flee to Mexico, prosecutors said. He appeared to have suffered several stab wounds at the time and was treated at a local hospital.

In statements to investigators following his arrest, Mejia-Ramos said he had been out drinking hours before the killings

When he returned home, he searched his wife’s cell phone and became enraged when he found a picture of another man, prosecutors said. Mejia-Ramos said he grabbed a knife from a butcher block and stabbed his family, they said.

Mejia-Ramos has waived his right to appeal, Brown said.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by James Dalgleish)