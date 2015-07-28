Joyce Mitchell is escorted out of the court house after pleading guilty at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Joyce Mitchell is escorted out of the court house after pleading guilty at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. A female prison employee pleaded guilty to one felony and one misdemeanor charge in a deal with prosecutors on Tuesday in connection with helping two convicted murderers in their daring June escape from a maximum security prison in upstate New York.

Joyce Mitchell, 51, faces up to seven years in prison for her role in the breakout by inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional Facility on June 6.

Appearing in Plattsburgh County Court in shackles and a black and white jail uniform, Mitchell wiped away tears as she signed legal documents before Judge Kevin Ryan.

"She realizes that she made a horrible mistake," her attorney Stephen Johnston told reporters.

Under the plea deal, she will not face any possible sexual assault or rape charges stemming from allegations that she had sexual relations with Matt or Sweat, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said at a news conference.

Mitchell, the training supervisor in the prison's tailor shop, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of promoting prison contraband and a misdemeanor charge of criminal facilitation.

Mitchell was accused of smuggling hacksaw blades and a screwdriver bit to the pair to help facilitate their escape.

Her husband Lyle Mitchell was seated in the front row in the courtroom.

In making their escape, the inmates cut through the steel walls of their cells, climbed down a catwalk and through a steam pipe and emerged from a manhole outside the prison in Dannemora, New York.

After a manhunt, Matt, 49, was fatally shot by a federal agent on June 26 about 27 miles (43 km) away from the prison. Sweat, 35, was captured two days later about 2 miles (3 km) from the Canadian border.

“Matt got her to feeling good about herself, better than she had in a long period of time, and she was swept off her feet a bit,” Johnston said. “Then when she realized who she was dealing with, everything changed.”

Under terms of her plea deal, Mitchell will cooperate with an investigation by the state inspector general ordered by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Wylie said.

"She wanted to expedite her case proceedings and move on," he said.

Mitchell had agreed to drive a getaway car in the escape but got cold feet and checked herself into a hospital with symptoms of a panic attack, authorities have said.

Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 28.

Charges against prison employee Gene Palmer will be presented to a grand jury in August, Wylie said. Palmer is accused of helping give contraband to the inmates.

No one else has been identified as connected to the escape, Wylie said, adding he does not expect to charge the 12 prison staffers placed on leave after the escape.

An escape charge against Sweat will be presented to a grand jury, he said.

While Sweat is serving life in prison without parole for murder, an escape conviction would help keep him in special restricted housing, confined to his cell 23 hours a day, Wylie said.

(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Matthew Lewis and Will Dunham)