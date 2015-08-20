David Sweat arrives for his arraignment at Clinton County court, in Plattsburgh, New York August 20, 2015. Sweat and fellow inmate Richard Matt escaped from Clinton Correctional Center in Dannemora, New York on June 6. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. One of the convicted killers who led law enforcement on an intense three-week manhunt after escaping a maximum-security prison in upstate New York pleaded not guilty to escape charges on Thursday.

David Sweat, 35, in his first court appearance since the June 6 breakout from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, appeared for his arraignment in a green prison jumpsuit, his right arm in a sling, in the courtroom at Clinton County Government Center in nearby Plattsburgh.

"Yes, I do," Sweat said when asked by Judge Patrick McGill whether he understood his legal counsel would be Plattsburgh attorney Joseph Mucia.

The judge then entered a not guilty plea on Sweat's behalf to two counts of first-degree escape and a single count of promoting prison contraband.

Sweat, who was serving a life sentence without parole at Clinton, faces a $5,000 fine and up to seven years in prison on each of the three felony charges, Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie told reporters at a press conference.

"He was in a good mood," Sweat's attorney Mucia said, describing his client's demeanor at a separate press conference. "He was very calm — I think he was expecting this."

Sweat was shot and captured by law enforcement on June 28 near the Canadian border days after his accomplice, Richard Matt, 49, was shot and killed by a federal agent.

Matt and Sweat, who were both convicted of murder, cut holes in their cell walls, climbed down a catwalk and navigated through a steam pipe, emerging from a manhole outside prison walls on June 6.

Sweat is now being held at the Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus, New York, where officials said he is being kept in a cell 23 hours per day in a special unit. His next court date is set for Sept. 29.

If convicted, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will likely be able to impose tougher prison conditions on Sweat, Wylie said. Sweat could still face burglary charges in neighboring Franklin County, where Matt was killed and where officials have said they suspect the pair broke into residences.

Two Clinton Correctional employees have been charged in connection with the escape. Training supervisor Joyce Mitchell, 51, pleaded guilty last month for her role in the crime, including supplying the men with hacksaw blades. She faces up to seven years in prison.

Correctional officer Gene Palmer, 57, has been accused of helping Matt and Sweat get behind prison walls to hide contraband. Wylie said Thursday he is still reviewing all possible charges against Palmer.

At least a dozen Clinton personnel have been placed on administrative leave following the escape. The prison's superintendent, Steven Racette, retired on July 31.

(Additional reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Lambert)