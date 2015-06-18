New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo (2nd L) tours the Clinton Correctional Facility with prison Superintendent Steven Racette (L), Acting Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci and Deputy Commissioner for Facility Operations Joseph... REUTERS/New York State Office of the Governor/Darren McGee/Handout via Reuters

A daring escape by two convicted murderers from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, has thrust the prison's superintendent, Steven Racette, into the spotlight as officials examine conditions surrounding the June 6 breakout.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials have joined the hunt for the men who escaped, but investigators have also turned their attention to conditions inside the prison before and during the breakout, including a look at Racette's management of the facility.

Authorities have charged a female prison worker with smuggling hacksaw blades to the inmates, who cut through steel walls, squeezed through a steam pipe and emerged from a manhole outside the maximum security prison's walls.

At some point, the county prosecutor said, Joyce Mitchell, 51, who worked in the prison tailor shop, discussed plans with the inmates, David Sweat, 35, and Richard Matt, 48, to murder her husband, who also works at the prison.

How all of this went undetected at New York's largest prison is under investigation by the state's inspector general, which has the authority to seize documents and question witnesses, including Racette.

"The question that will have to be asked is, 'To what extent was he literally superintending the operation of the prison?'" said Martin Horn, a former prison official in New York City and Pennsylvania who now lectures at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York.

"Were there things that he knew but failed to act on, or didn't know but should have known? Was he diligently insuring that the requisite procedures were in place, and were being adhered to?"

Racette declined to be interviewed.

The manhunt in its 13th day on Thursday had expanded beyond the immediate vicinity of the prison located about 20 miles (32 km) south of the Canadian border, and even included the U.S. Marshall's Service working along the border with Mexico, where Matt fled in a previous escape.

One of Racette's decisions sure to be examined involved an earlier complaint by a co-worker of Mitchell about her relationship with Sweat. An investigation turned up insufficient evidence to bring charges, but the two were separated for a period of time.

The inspector general's office declined to comment on the specifics of its investigation into Clinton.

Racette's prison has a reputation as one of the state's most brutal, where guards physically attack and racially harass inmates, according to a 2014 report by the prisoner advocacy group Correctional Association of New York.

"The prison administration does not take sufficient action to prevent staff abuse," the report on Clinton found.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association declined to comment on the report or about Racette's career.

Investigations into other prison escapes, including recent breakouts in Ohio and Pennsylvania, resulted in top administrators being disciplined. But in some cases, investigators found the prison's lead administrator took every measure expected to prevent an escape and should be cleared of wrongdoing.

'A STRAIGHT SHOOTER'

Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau, who has known Racette since the seventh grade, described him as a "straight shooter" who commands a "tremendous amount of respect."

"He's a consummate professional," said Rabideau. "Every minute of his life is dedicated to his profession."

Married with two adult sons, Racette has a degree from Plattsburgh State University and graduated from New York State Ranger School in 1976. In February he was crowned "king" of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival's Royal Court, a title that typically recognizes civic duty, said a family friend who declined to be named.

The son of a prison superintendent, Racette has worked in the prison system since 1979, when he started as a correction officer trainee, rising through the ranks to superintendent in 2010.

His salary is $132,040, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Clinton is among 10 upstate prisons where Racette has worked, including Great Meadow, Elmira, Upstate, Franklin, Riverview, Watertown, Adirondack and Coxsackie and the former Camp Gabriels.

New York Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott has promised that the top-to-bottom review of Clinton will "follow the evidence wherever it leads."

(Additional reporting by Edward McAllister in New York and Pete DeMola in Plattsburgh, New York; Editing by Ken Wills and Andrew Hay)