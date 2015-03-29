NEW YORK Dozens of people celebrating opening day with a free roller coaster ride at New York's Coney Island amusement park on Sunday were forced to walk down the steep ride when its cars got stuck near the summit, police said.

Those taking the first ride of the season on the Coney Island Cyclone, a historic wooden roller coaster at Luna Park that opened in 1927, were ushered off the ride by safety crews when its cars abruptly stopped near its 85-foot (26-meter) peak, a spokeswoman at the New York Police Department said.

"This was an isolated issue and it is quickly being resolved," Luna Park spokeswoman Angie Morris said. The roller coaster will reopen after inspection, and the stuck riders will get a second chance at a free run, Morris said.

No one was injured in the incident and officers were not called to aid the riders, police said.

Luna Park traditionally offers the first 100 people entering the park on opening day a free ride on the roller coaster.

Shortly before the incident at about 11:30 a.m. local time, Luna Park posted a photo of the first batch of riders, including adults and children, with their hands raised high in excitement as the ride began.

Riders described the experience of getting stuck as terrifying to local television news station NY1. However, after returning to solid ground, some said they would brave the ride again.

Coney Island, which sits at the southern tip of the borough of Brooklyn, is known for its packed sandy beaches and carnival atmosphere during the warm months.

