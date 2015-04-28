Two people were killed and four wounded in a shooting after they left a funeral service in New York City's borough of Brooklyn on Monday night, according to media and police.

The New York Police Department said in a statement two men were pronounced dead, while two other men and two women were treated for wounds at hospitals following the shooting outside the Emmanuel Church of God around 8:30 p.m. local time, police said.

The New York Times reported that the victims had left the funeral service when the shooting broke out. Police could not immediately confirm that detail, but said no one was in custody and the investigation was ongoing.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)