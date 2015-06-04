NEW YORK Two women and a man were fatally shot while sitting in a parked sport utility vehicle on New York's Long Island, police said on Thursday.

A fourth person, a woman, was wounded in the shooting late on Wednesday in the hamlet of Wyandanch, a spokeswoman with the Suffolk County Police said. The woman is expected to survive.

A gunman approached the vehicle, opened fire and fled, police said. Police did not say what may have motivated the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Police did not identify the victims.

