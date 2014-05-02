A firefighter uses a flashlight as he makes his way past passengers through the derailed 'F' train in the Woodside neighborhood located in the Queens borough of New York May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Connie Wang

Passengers await to be rescued from the derailed 'F' train in the Woodside neighborhood located in the Queens borough of New York May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Connie Wang

NYPD officers stand near the scene of a derailed F train in Woodside, New York, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers exit an emergency staircase after evacuating a derailed F train in Woodside, New York, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Passengers await to be rescued from the derailed 'F' train in the Woodside neighborhood located in the Queens borough of New York May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Connie Wang

New York City firefighters attend an emergency after an F train derailed in Woodside, New York, May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK A New York City subway train carrying 1,000 riders derailed on Friday morning while traveling through a tunnel in the borough of Queens, injuring 19 people, city fire officials said.

Fifteen people escaped with minor injuries while four more were transported to a hospital with potentially serious injuries, officials said.

The incident, at 10:24 a.m., involved six cars in an eight-car Manhattan-bound 'F' line subway, they said.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known but MTA Chairman Thomas Prendergast said the mass-transit agency will begin a full inspection of signals and tracks.

NY1 television broadcast video of fire officials evacuating throngs of people in darkness, some through subway grates.

"I saw everyone jerk forward. My car went dark," said Connie Wang, 24, a freelance photographer who was riding in a car in the middle of the train. "There were sparks flying."

Wang, who was traveling from her home in Queens to a job in lower Manhattan, said her fellow passengers mostly waited in silence during the hour it took before they were evacuated.

(Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Gunna Dickson and James Dalgleish)