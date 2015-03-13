NEW YORK A 33-year-old New York City woman pleaded guilty on Friday to first-degree manslaughter for fatally pushing a man into the path of an oncoming subway train, prosecutors said.

Erika Menendez faces at least 22 years in prison for the death of Sunnando Sen, 46, on Dec. 27, 2012 at a train station the borough of Queens.

“The defendant has admitted committing what is every subway commuter’s worst nightmare – being suddenly and senselessly pushed into the path of an oncoming train," Queens District Attorney Richard Brown said in a statement.

Menendez's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shortly before the incident at about 8 p.m., Menendez was seen pacing back and forth on the subway platform while talking to herself, the statement said.

Sen, who was waiting for a train with his back to Menendez, was pushed from behind onto the tracks, the statement said. He died of blunt force trauma after being struck an oncoming train.

Menendez was arrested shortly after the killing. Local media at the time reported that she had been homeless and suffered from mental health problems.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)