NEW YORK An SUV smashed through a glass storefront on New York's Long Island on Monday, killing a woman inside the shop and injuring two others, Nassau County Police said.

The driver of the 2006 Toyota Rav4, which careened into an AT&T store at a strip mall in Great Neck at 10:51 a.m., was unhurt.

"The car went to pull into a parking spot and continued into the store," said a Nassau County Police spokeswoman.

A 66-year-old woman inside the store suffered extensive injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1 p.m., police said.

Two others in the shop suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver tested negative for alcohol or drugs, and an investigation was continuing.

No further details were available.

(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech)