NEW YORK Police investigating a homicide outside the Syracuse University campus on Wednesday night were shot at as they searched a nearby cemetery. No officers were hit, and the suspect fled.

Police had asked students to remain indoors and stay out of Oakwood Cemetery, which borders the private university in central New York state, as they investigated a shooting on Hope Avenue that killed one person and injured another, said George Hack, a Syracuse Police detective.

Police received calls about gun activity in the Hope Avenue area just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Hack said. He said responding officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and followed it to the cemetery, where a suspect fired at police and fled. No officers were injured in the incident.

Hack said he doesn't know how many suspects were involved in the shooting.

Syracuse University had earlier asked all students to shelter inside while police searched for the suspect. The university, which has around 21,500 students, later lifted its emergency alert.

"The emergency no longer exists. It is clear to resume normal activity. Continue to be diligent and report suspicious activity," the university posted on Twitter at 10:36 p.m. on Wednesday.

