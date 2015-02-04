NEW YORK One person injured in a New York commuter train crash that killed six people late on Tuesday is still in critical condition, hospital staff said on Wednesday.

Another patient taken to Westchester Medical Center remains in serious condition, and four additional patients are in fair condition, said Patricia Wrobbel, the hospital's chief nursing executive.

The Metro-North train crash near the suburb of White Plains killed five passengers when the train hit a vehicle stalled on the tracks in the railroad's worst-ever accident. The driver of the vehicle stuck on the tracks also died.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Additional reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Susan Heavey)