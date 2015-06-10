A man looks down from an overpass at the Lincoln Tunnel after a bus accident in the Manhattan bound tube in the Manhattan borough of New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Officials work near a bus that was involved in Lincoln Tunnel bus accident in the Manhattan bound tube in the Manhattan borough of New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Firefighters rest after working in the Lincoln Tunnel after a bus accident in the Manhattan bound tube in the Manhattan borough of New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A patient is loaded into an ambulance after being wheeled from the Lincoln Tunnel following a bus accident in the Manhattan bound tube in the Manhattan borough of New York June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK Two buses crashed in the Lincoln Tunnel linking New York City and New Jersey on Wednesday, injuring 18 people at the end of morning rush hour, none of them critically, officials said.

A New Jersey Transit bus and a privately operated bus collided in the center tube of the 1.5-mile tunnel at 9:35 a.m., said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the tunnel.

None of the passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, he said.

Pentangelo said traffic in the tunnel, through which almost 19 million vehicles passed each month in 2014, has been rerouted to the south tube until further notice.

The incident is still under investigation.

(Reporting by Katie Reilly; Editing by Scott Malone and Doina Chiacu)