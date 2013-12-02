Chief of Staff Kevin O'Dowd, Governor Chris Christie, Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno and Chief Counsel Charlie McKenna (L-R) are briefed during a meeting with Office of Emergency Management in preparation of Hurricane Sandy at the Regional Operations Intelligence Center (ROIC) in... REUTERS/Governor's Office/Tim Larsen/Handout

New Jersey's Republican Governor Chris Christie on Monday said he will nominate his chief of staff, Kevin O'Dowd, to be the state's next attorney general.

O'Dowd, a former federal prosecutor in New Jersey, must be confirmed by state lawmakers. Both Democrats and Republicans issued statements of support for the selection on Monday.

Christie's last choice for the post was controversial. He previously picked Paula Dow, a Democrat and the state's first African-American top cop. As attorney general, she declined to join other mostly Republican-led states in a lawsuit challenging Obamacare.

Christie appointed his previous attorney general, Jeffrey Chiesa, in June to fill the state Senate seat left vacant when Frank Lautenberg died. Jay Hoffman has been acting attorney general since then.

