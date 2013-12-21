NEWARK, New Jersey Four men were arrested and charged with murder in the carjacking and death of a lawyer who was shot in front of his wife after shopping at a New Jersey mall, authorities said on Saturday.

Two of the attackers accosted Dustin Friedland, 30, on Sunday evening as he and his wife were loading gifts into their 2012 silver Range Rover in the parking lot of the upscale Mall at Short Hills, about 10 miles west of Newark.

After the shooting, the men drove away in the victim's car.

Late on Friday night, police, federal marshals and FBI agents arrested Karif Ford, 31, Basim Henry, 32, Kevin Roberts, 33, all from Newark, and Hanif Thompson, 29, of Irvington, New Jersey.

All four men were charged with murder, carjacking, conspiracy and possession of a weapon, among other charges, according to Anthony Ambrose, chief of detectives for the Essex County prosecutor's office.

Three of the suspects were arrested locally, and Henry was apprehended in an Easton, Pennsylvania, hotel by a task force of FBI agents and U.S. Marshals.

Prosecutors said the four men in custody do not yet have lawyers.

Authorities gave the following account on Saturday: The four suspects arrived at the mall on Sunday in a Suburban vehicle. Two got out and attacked Friedland and stole the Range Rover, while the pair in the Suburban drove off.

The stolen car was later recovered in Newark. Investigators have yet to identify which of the four suspects they believe shot Friedland.

The investigation was aided by a strong public response to the shooting, leading to many tips called in to a confidential hotline, said Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray.

"The sheer senselessness of this crime outraged people from Millburn to Newark," she said.

Superior Court Judge Michael Ravin set bail at $2 million for each defendant. They are being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility. They could face life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

(Reporting By David Jones; Editing by Jonathan Allen and Gunna Dickson)