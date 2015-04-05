More than a dozen people were hurt in northern New Jersey on Sunday when a church ceiling collapsed on top of them during an Easter service, authorities said.

One person was seriously injured and 13 people suffered minor injuries when the ceiling caved in at the Korean Union United Methodist Church in Rahway, said Rahway Fire Department Battalion Chief Daryl Rutter.

"They were very, very fortunate. We could have had a bunch of fatalities," Rutter said.

About 75 people were in the church when the incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. local time, Rutter said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation, he said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Marguerita Choy)