A New Jersey woman decapitated her 2-year-old son with a kitchen knife, placed his head in the freezer and then stabbed herself to death on Wednesday, officials said.

A woman identified as Chevonne Thomas, 33, called the 911 emergency line shortly after midnight to report she had stabbed her child after briefly blaming it on her boyfriend, said Jason Laughlin, a spokesman for the Camden County prosecutor.

When Camden police arrived they found the body of the boy, Zahree Thomas, on the floor and his head in the freezer, Laughlin said.

Police withdrew from the house while the woman spoke to a 911 dispatcher and returned after the call ended, finding she had stabbed herself to death, Laughlin said.

"The police who arrived on the scene were traumatized by it," Laughlin said. "It has been very, very difficult for them."

