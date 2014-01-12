NEWARK, New Jersey A man sought for allegedly killing three people and injuring two others in a Christmas Day shooting at a strip club in New Jersey was arrested on Sunday at his mother's home in Florida, authorities said.

Anthony Fields, 19, of Newark, New Jersey, was being held on $2 million bail after being arrested without incident by the FBI at his mother's home in Orlando, Florida, said Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for Acting Essex County prosecutor Carolyn Murray.

Proceedings to extradite him to New Jersey will begin on Monday, Carter said. He faces three counts of murder, two counts of assault, and charges of possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Fields is accused of opening fire at Slick's Go-Go Bar in Irvington, New Jersey, after a bouncer at the club refused to let him enter the premises.

"The bouncer noticed the weapon and told him he could not enter with the weapon," Carter said.

Killed in the gunfire were Pierre Clervoyant, 34, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, Woodley Daniel, 32, of Hillside, New Jersey, and Mushir Cureton, 27, of Newark. Two others were wounded.

