A general view shows the empty streets outside The Caesar's Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, August 26, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed

AVON-BY-THE-SEA N.J. A manhunt was underway on Tuesday for masked bandits who reportedly stole roughly $181,000 in an armed robbery at Caesar's Atlantic City casino in New Jersey, police said.

Authorities were tight-lipped about the robbery, but the Press of Atlantic City reported that two men, one of whom displayed a gun, stole two cash boxes at around 6 a.m. on Monday before fleeing in a car.

The robbery was being investigated by the New Jersey State Police Casino Gaming Bureau, an indication, the newspaper said, that the thieves struck a gaming area of the casino.

Police confirmed only that a robbery had taken place at the casino, a gun was used and they were seeking the perpetrators.

Casinos present lucrative, if risky, targets for robbers, who often lack the finesse seen in such films as “Ocean's Eleven.” In 2010, a crook wearing a motorcycle helmet walked into the Bellagio in Las Vegas and robbed the craps table of $1.5 million before escaping. He was later caught.

In 2012, two men walked into the same casino, pepper-sprayed a blackjack dealer, and grabbed 23 chips worth $5,000 each. That scheme came undone when casino employees tackled one of the men, who identified his partner.

