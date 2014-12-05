NEW YORK A telephone bomb threat triggered the evacuation of a major department store at a popular New Jersey mall on Friday, police said.

The threat was phoned in at about 5:30 p.m. EST, said Sergeant Elliot Colon of the Paramus Police Department.

Police had not located any bomb but the search was ongoing, he said.

The Nordstrom department store was evacuated but the rest of the mall was not, he said.

The Garden State Plaza mall, owned by Australia's Westfield Group, is one of five large malls in Paramus, located about 20 miles northwest of New York City and known as a key destination for shoppers.

In November 2013, a gunman opened fire at the same mall without hitting anyone and then killed himself.

That incident sparked a mass evacuation of the complex.

