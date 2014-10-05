ALBUQUERQUE New Mexico An Albuquerque high school on Saturday canceled its homecoming dance after threats were posted online threatening a mass shooting.

Albuquerque police said a 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection with the threat, which appeared on Instagram around 6:30 p.m. local time and said the shootings would occur at the dance some two hours later.

"The threat was that someone was bringing a gun to the dance tonight and would hurt students," said Albuquerque School Board member Kathy Korte on her Facebook page.

Canceling the dance "was the smart idea, because it's something that needs to be taken seriously," sophomore Leah Marquez told KOAT News.

A police spokesman said officers were able to track an IP address and locate the juvenile who posted the threats. The suspect was under psychiatric evaluation at a local hospital.

