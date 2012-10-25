A file photo of Lee Boyd Malvo, center, surrounded by deputies as he is brought into court to be identified by a witness during the trial of sniper suspect John Allen Muhammad in Courtroom 10 at the Virginia Beach Circuit Court in Virginia Beach, Virginia, October 22, 2003.

NEW YORK D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo claims he was sexually abused by John Allen Muhammad, his older accomplice in a 2002 killing spree that terrorized the Washington, D.C., area, according to NBC News.

"For the entire period when I was almost 15 until I got arrested, I was sexually abused by John Muhammad," Malvo said in a prison interview broadcast on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday.

"I felt a sense of shame, and I just said, ‘That's just something I'd never tell anyone,'" Malvo said. "And to a certain extent, up to that point, I really couldn't handle it."

Ten people were killed and three more wounded during a series of sniper attacks in which Malvo and Muhammad fired on victims from inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice.

They were arrested in October, 2002 after police discovered the pair sleeping in the car at a rest stop in Maryland.

Both men were convicted of the killings in 2003. Malvo was sentenced to life in prison, and Muhammad was sentenced to death. He was executed by lethal injection in 2009.

Malvo said he had confessed to Muhammad that he had been sexually abused as a child by a babysitter and relatives, and said he allowed Muhammad to abuse him because he sought the older man's approval.

"I couldn't say no," Malvo said. "I had wanted that level of love and acceptance and consistency for all of my life, and couldn't find it. And even if unconsciously, or even in moments of short reflection, I knew that it was wrong, I did not have the willpower to say no."

Malvo also claimed in the interview that there are more victims of the pair's killing spree who have not been identified, and he contacted the families of five of them. NBC said law enforcement officials declined to comment on his claim of additional victims.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Vicki Allen)