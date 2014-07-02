Justin Odom, 20, is pictured in this undated handout photo courtesy of the New Orleans Police Department. REUTERS/New Orleans Police Department/Handout via Reuters

NEW ORLEANS A 21-year-old woman caught in the crossfire of a weekend shootout on New Orleans' famed Bourbon Street has died, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is from Hammond, Louisiana, but whose name was not released, was among 10 people wounded by the gunfire that sent revelers scrambling at about 2:45 a.m. CDT on Sunday. Four others remained in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, New Orleans police named 20-year-old Justin Odom as a person of interest in the shootout. He is also wanted on unrelated warrants.

The incident began as a verbal dispute between two men who then both opened fire, police said.

The victims ranged in age from 19 to 39, a police spokesman said.

One of the victims, from Perth, Australia, recounted for her hometown newspaper on Wednesday how she was shot in the mouth, with the bullet exiting through her cheek.

Amy Matthews, 21, who was vacationing in New Orleans with a friend, lost several of her teeth in the shooting, the West Australian newspaper reported.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu has vowed to bring the shooters to justice.

Bourbon Street runs through the heart of New Orleans' oldest neighborhood, the French Quarter, a prime tourist destination packed with bars, restaurants, clubs and souvenir shops.

(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Beech and Sandra Maler)