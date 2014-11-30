NEW YORK An American Airlines airplane that was evacuated at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after a bomb threat has been searched and cleared for service, an official said on Sunday.

American Flight 67 en route from Barcelona, Spain, landed in New York at around noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, and was promptly evacuated of passengers and crew.

The threat was phoned into the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police at 12:07 p.m. (1707 GMT), said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority, which operates the airport. A search of the plane and cargo turned up nothing of concern, he said.

(Reporting by Frank McGurty, additional reporting by Kevin Liffey,; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)