NEW YORK A New York City woman arrested after police found bomb-making manuals, weapons and a highly explosive compound in her apartment last year pleaded not guilty to weapons possession charges on Monday, a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said.

Morgan Gliedman, 27, was arrested along with her boyfriend when police went to her Greenwich Village apartment to question her about a credit card theft complaint.

Inside the apartment, they discovered instructions on how to build explosives, including a manual called "The Terrorist Encyclopedia," high-capacity rifle magazines, a flare launcher, two shotguns and a plastic bottle containing seven grams of hexamethylene triperoxide diamine, or HMTD, according to court documents.

Gliedman and boyfriend Aaron Greene, 31, each were charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon - one charge for the explosives and a second charge for a shotgun police discovered.

Gliedman was released last month on $150,000 bond and an extensive bail package. She is scheduled to appear in court again on April 2.

Greene was denied bail last month and remains in custody.

(Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Dan Grebler)